Exploring the Legalities of Liking Social Media Posts: Allahabad High Court’s Perspective

The Allahabad High Court recently made a significant ruling regarding the legal implications of liking social media posts. According to the court, merely liking an “obscene” post on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) does not constitute an offence under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. However, it stated that sharing or reposting such content would be considered “transmission” and thus punishable under the same section.

In the case at hand, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal quashed the criminal proceedings against Mohd Imran Kazi from Agra, who was facing charges under Section 67 of the IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for liking another person’s post related to unlawful assembly. The judge found no evidence connecting Kazi to any objectionable post in his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, leading to the conclusion that no case could be made against him.

It is important to note that the court emphasized the distinction between liking a post and publishing or transmitting it. Liking a post, in and of itself, does not amount to publishing or transmitting the content. The court’s decision highlights the need to accurately interpret the language of the law and consider the intention behind each action.

This ruling serves as a reminder of the specific requirements outlined in Section 67 of the IT Act. The provision primarily addresses the dissemination of obscene material rather than provocative content. It is crucial to differentiate between the two and understand the scope of the law concerning online activities.

Overall, this case sets a precedent for evaluating the legal consequences of liking social media posts, especially in instances where the content in question is deemed objectionable. Individuals should exercise caution when engaging with posts on these platforms, understanding the potential ramifications of sharing or reposting certain materials.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can liking an obscene post on social media lead to criminal charges?

According to a recent ruling the Allahabad High Court, liking an obscene post on platforms like Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) does not constitute an offence under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. However, sharing or reposting such content would be considered “transmission” and could result in criminal charges.

2. What distinguishes liking a post from publishing or transmitting it?

The court emphasized that liking a post does not amount to publishing or transmitting the content. Merely expressing approval through a like or similar action is not considered an act of dissemination. However, sharing or reposting the content would fall under the category of transmission, thereby making it punishable under the law.

3. What is the difference between obscene and provocative material?

Section 67 of the IT Act primarily addresses obscene material, focusing on content that is sexually explicit or offensive. It does not specifically cover provocative material, which may incite or provoke certain actions. It is essential to understand the distinction between the two when considering the legal implications of social media activities.

