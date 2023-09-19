The Kerala High Court emphasizes the need for appropriate punishment for defamatory posts on Facebook

The Kerala High Court has made an observation about the absence of appropriate punishment for posting defamatory statements and posters on Facebook. The court stated that sharing manipulated photos on social media platforms, such as Facebook, would not constitute an offense under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

In the case before the court, a priest sought the quashing of a criminal case for offenses punishable under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act. The complaint alleged that the petitioner had replaced a banner displayed during a protest with a manipulated photo on Facebook, intending to insult and defame him.

The court considered the argument put forth the petitioner that the offense under Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act was not attracted, even if all the allegations in the final report were accepted. The court noted that the essential ingredient of an offense under this section is a person causing nuisance to another person through any means of communication. However, in this case, the main allegation was the posting of a manipulated photo on Facebook with a wrong banner.

The court relied on a previous judgment and held that the offense under Section 120(o) was not attracted in the present circumstances. The court further expressed concern about the lack of proper punishment for defamatory statements and posters on Facebook. It called for the legislature to address this issue, given the prevalence of such posts on social media platforms.

In light of these considerations, the court allowed the criminal case to be quashed. This ruling highlights the need for a comprehensive framework to address defamatory posts on social media platforms and the challenges posed the rapid development of technology and its impact on society.

Source:

– [Kerala High Court emphasizes the need for appropriate punishment for defamatory statements on Facebook](source)