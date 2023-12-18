SenseTime Shares Plummet After Founder’s Untimely Death

Shares of SenseTime, the Chinese artificial intelligence company, experienced a significant drop of 18.25% on Monday following the unexpected passing of its founder, Tang Xiao’ou. The news sent shockwaves through the market, causing the company’s shares to hit an all-time low.

SenseTime, which went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, saw its stock plummet to 1.03 Hong Kong dollars ($0.13), marking a historical low for the company. This decline adds to the company’s year-to-date losses, which now stand at approximately 50%.

The sudden death of Tang Xiao’ou, an esteemed AI scientist, occurred on Friday at the age of 55 due to undisclosed illness. SenseTime released a statement on Saturday, expressing their deep sorrow and announcing Tang’s passing. Despite not revealing the cause of death, the company paid tribute to Tang’s contributions to the field of AI.

“Our beloved founder, Tang Xiao’ou… left us forever at 11:45pm on December 15, 2023,” SenseTime shared on their official WeChat account. “His wisdom, enthusiasm, and endless exploration of science will always inspire us to stay true to our original aspirations and forge ahead.”

SenseTime, known for its AI software platforms and technologies, including facial recognition and generative AI content, now faces the challenge of moving forward without its visionary leader. Additionally, the company has been grappling with the limitations imposed the U.S. trade blacklist since 2019, which prevents American firms from conducting business with SenseTime due to alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region of China.

Tang’s impact extended beyond SenseTime. He served as the director of Pujiang Laboratory, director of Shanghai AI Lab, and a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The company expressed immense admiration for Tang, praising his knowledge, pragmatism, and innovation in the field of AI in China.

With the loss of its founder, SenseTime must now navigate the challenges ahead and find a way to continue its pioneering work in artificial intelligence without one of its key visionaries. Time will tell how the company will adapt and honor Tang’s legacy in the ever-evolving world of AI.