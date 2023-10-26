A New Era of Guest Feedback: Disney’s Quest for Personalization

Disney, the global entertainment giant, is renowned for its commitment to providing the best experiences for its guests. Constantly seeking ways to improve, the company is now diving deeper into guest feedback to enhance its theme parks. Beyond the standard demographic and trip-related inquiries, Disney’s recent survey is raising eyebrows with its more personal questions.

Traditionally, Disney surveys gather information on guests’ demographics, accommodation, and purpose of their visit. However, this latest questionnaire takes a surprising turn including non-Disney parks in the list of visited attractions. This hints at Disney’s interest in understanding its guests’ broader experiences and preferences beyond its own properties.

One particularly intriguing aspect of the survey is its focus on Disney’s Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane services. By inquiring about guests’ usage of these services, Disney may be contemplating future adjustments or updates to enhance the overall park experience. With the planned changes to Genie+ expected to take effect in 2024, it seems Disney is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve in providing innovative and convenient options to its guests.

Among the thought-provoking queries, Disney also delves into guests’ personal lives, inquiring about gender identity and subscriptions to memberships and streaming services. This suggests that the company aims to personalize its offerings tailoring content and services based on guests’ diverse interests and preferences. As major streaming platforms like Netflix crack down on password sharing, Disney is likely looking for ways to optimize guest experiences while protecting its content.

Furthermore, Disney’s interest in guests’ news sources reflects the company’s commitment to staying informed about the media landscape. With people relying on a wide range of sources for news consumption, Disney’s efforts to understand guests’ preferences allows them to adapt their communication and content strategies accordingly.

As the survey concluded with more demographic inquiries, including the identification of LGTBQIA+ community members, Disney’s comprehensive approach showcases its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, ensuring that every guest’s needs and perspectives are considered.

While the survey may be longer than previous ones, its more personal and comprehensive nature offers valuable insights into Disney’s quest for personalization. By listening to its guests, Disney can continue to create magical experiences that cater to the ever-evolving expectations of its visitors.

FAQ

1. Why is Disney conducting these surveys?

Disney conducts surveys to gather guest feedback, allowing them to improve their theme park experiences and stay attuned to changing expectations.

2. What does Disney’s interest in Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane services imply?

By inquiring about guests’ usage of these services, Disney may be seeking ways to enhance and personalize their offerings in line with evolving guest preferences.

3. How does the survey reflect Disney’s commitment to inclusivity?

By including questions about gender identity and LGTBQIA+ community members, Disney showcases its dedication to inclusivity and ensuring every guest’s needs are met.