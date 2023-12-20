ShareChat Implements Strategic Restructuring, Lays Off 200 Employees

ShareChat, a popular social media platform, has recently announced a strategic restructuring that involves laying off approximately 200 employees, equating to around 15% of its workforce. The decision is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its operations and reduce costs, ultimately aiming to achieve profitability within the next 4-6 quarters.

In a statement, Mohalla Tech, the parent company of ShareChat and Moj, a short video entertainment app, mentioned that this move is aligned with their strategic vision. The organization has undertaken a comprehensive restructuring effort to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and position itself for sustainable growth. As a result, the company has implemented a flatter organizational structure and has prioritized certain product initiatives, leading to a reduction in team sizes.

Amidst the restructuring, ShareChat emphasizes its commitment to its core values and the well-being of its employees. This announcement comes after the company had previously let go of approximately 600 employees earlier this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

Furthermore, ShareChat is reportedly in the final stages of raising about $50 million, which would lower its valuation to below $1.5 billion. Notably, existing investors such as Temasek and Tencent are reportedly among those in advanced talks for the new round of funding.

According to data from Tofler, ShareChat experienced a 59% increase in revenue to ₹553 crore in FY23. However, its net losses surged 72% from ₹2,989 crore in FY22 to ₹5,144 crore in FY23. ShareChat’s parent company, Mohalla Tech, also saw substantial losses of over 38%, amounting to ₹4,064 crore during FY23. On the other hand, its revenue from operations rose 62% to ₹540.21 crore in FY23 from ₹332.69 crore in FY22.

As ShareChat works towards achieving profitability and enhancing its position in the social media industry, it continues to navigate changes in its workforce and secure investments that will fuel its growth.