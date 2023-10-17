Exploring the Impact of Slut-Shaming on Social Media

Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for denigrating, bullying, and sexually exploiting women and girls. One prevalent issue they face is slut-shaming, a phenomenon characterized stigmatizing women based on their appearance and perceived sexual behavior. This form of gender-based violence perpetuates the control of women’s sexuality and hinders their freedom of speech online.

Among the various platforms, TikTok has emerged as a prominent avenue for slut-shaming. However, despite the minimum age requirement implemented the platform, a BIRN investigation revealed that countless children below the age of 13 in the Balkans continue to access TikTok, escalating the dangers faced younger girls in terms of slut-shaming.

To shed light on this pervasive problem, we invite women who have experienced slut-shaming on social media, particularly on TikTok, and individuals from the Western Balkans who know someone who has been subjected to online slut-shaming to share their stories.

We aim to explore the following aspects:

1. The specific social media platform where the slut-shaming occurred.

2. Whether individuals sought assistance from authorities, parents, or teachers to combat slut-shaming, and the responses received.

3. The extent to which TikTok is used as a platform for slut-shaming women and girls.

4. The long-term impact of slut-shaming on personal well-being.

5. The comparative vulnerability of the LGBT community to online slut-shaming.

Rest assured, we treat all submissions with confidentiality and secure encryption. We will not disclose any names or personal details without prior consent, and our focus lies in addressing the systemic issues rather than highlighting individual examples.

If you wish to contribute to our ongoing investigation, you can share your experience filling out the provided form, available in multiple languages. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via email or social media. Your stories will play a vital role in bringing awareness to this widespread problem and guiding our research.

