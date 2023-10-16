Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 3: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes

The festive season in India has kicked off with the celebration of Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Shardiya Navratri began on October 15th and will conclude on October 23rd with Maha Navami. These nine days hold special significance and are dedicated to the nine powerful incarnations of Maa Durga. The third day of Shardiya Navratri is specifically devoted to Goddess Chandraghanta.

Goddess Chandraghanta is believed to govern the planet Shukra. She is depicted riding on a tigress with a semi-circular moon on her forehead, resembling a bell. On this day, people gather to offer their prayers and seek her blessings. To share the joy and happiness of Navratri, here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones.

Wishes:

– May Goddess Chandraghanta bless you with the strength and courage to overcome any challenging situation. Happy Navratri!

– May this festival bring hope, joy, and boundless happiness to you and your family. Wishing you a blessed Navratri!

– As we seek Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings, I wish for you and your family a life filled with abundance, joy, and laughter.

– Let go of your worries and embrace a smile on your face because Goddess Chandraghanta has arrived to bless you. Happy Navratri!

– May Maa Chandraghanta provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri!

Messages:

– May the celebrations of Navratri infuse your life with unmatched energy and happiness. Warm greetings on Navratri to you.

– May the vibrant colors and high spirits of Navratri bless your year with success, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri!

– I wish that Goddess Chandraghanta is always there to protect you from all problems in life. Happy Navratri!

– May you have the best of times, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best wishes for a joyous Navratri filled with joy, happiness, and peace.

Quotes:

– May Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings fill your life with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Shardiya Navratri!

– Wishing you a colorful and joyful Navratri. May this festival bring you success and good fortune.

– May you walk the path of success and be blessed with the best achievements with Maa Chandraghanta’s blessings. Warm greetings on Navratri to you.

– May Maa Chandraghanta give you the strength to conquer life’s challenges and achieve the unachievable. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

– May this Navratri be blessed with dandiya celebrations and the beautiful blessings of Maa Chandraghanta, bringing you success and prosperity.

Sources:

– Drik Panchang