India’s Mohammed Shami Responds to Accusations with a Touch of Humour

India’s star bowler Mohammed Shami has taken a lighthearted approach to address the recent accusations made Pakistani media against the Indian cricket team. In a hilarious Instagram post, Shami playfully responded to the claims of DRS manipulation and cheating in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The accusations stem from former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, who accused India of using two different balls after their dominant victory over South Africa. However, Raza’s comments have been met with criticism from various sources, including legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

Shami, known for his quick wit, took to his Instagram story to mockingly remind Raza to focus on the game rather than engaging in baseless banter. He emphasized that the ICC World Cup is a prestigious tournament, not a local affair, and urged Raza to appreciate the success of other teams.

While India’s victory against South Africa sparked the accusations, Raza specifically mentioned Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami bowling with different balls in the second innings. He called for an inspection on the ball, suggesting that there might be an extra layer of coating for swing.

Shami, undeterred the allegations, continued to excel in the tournament with two more wickets against South Africa. Leading the bowling charts for India, he currently boasts an impressive tally of 16 wickets in just five innings, trailing behind Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka a mere five wickets.

As the tournament progresses, it remains to be seen how Indian players will respond to the accusations. However, Shami’s light-hearted response serves as a reminder that a touch of humour can defuse tense situations and keep the focus on the game.

