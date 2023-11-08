India’s Mohammed Shami Responds to Accusations, Focuses on Game

India’s talented bowler, Mohammed Shami, has taken the opportunity to address the accusations made the Pakistani media against the Indian cricket team. In a recent Instagram post, Shami expressed his amusement at the “faltu bakwas” (meaningless nonsense) surrounding claims of DRS manipulation and India cheating in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The allegations were initially made former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza, who accused India of using different balls and cheating after their impressive victory against South Africa. Raza’s comments caught the attention of the cricketing community, as he faced criticism from legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

In response to Raza’s accusations, Shami urged him to focus on the game rather than engaging in baseless conversations. Shami highlighted the importance of enjoying the success of others, showcasing unity among players from different nations.

Following India’s dominant triumph over South Africa, Raza further alleged that the Indian team received favorable DRS calls and called for an inspection on the ball. He specifically mentioned Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, suggesting that they bowled with different and suspicious balls during the second innings.

Shami, undeterred the accusations, continued to excel in the tournament, adding two more wickets to his tally against South Africa. With 16 wickets in just five innings, he currently leads the bowling chart for India, falling only five wickets behind Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka.

Shami’s resilient performance on the field speaks louder than any unfounded allegations. As the tournament progresses, he remains focused on delivering outstanding performances and contributing to India’s success.

