Sharad Pawar Denies Social Media Rumors on Caste Identity

In a recent development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar, has dismissed false claims circulating on social media regarding his caste identity. A document being shared online listed Pawar as belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), but he has stated that this is a fabricated document and that his true caste identity is well-known.

Addressing reporters at a Diwali gathering, Pawar clarified that while he respects the OBC community, he cannot hide his true caste at birth. He emphasized that a genuine school leaving certificate states his caste as “Maratha,” contradicting the misrepresented document in question.

Pawar further emphasized that he has never exploited his caste identity for political gain and has no intention of doing so in the future. However, he remains committed to addressing the concerns and grievances of both the OBC and Maratha communities.

Attempts to divide the OBC and Maratha communities have raised concerns in recent times. The demand for Marathas to be included in the OBC category for reservation benefits has sparked tensions. OBC leaders have voiced their apprehension, stating that this move would adversely impact the OBC community. In response, prominent OBC community leaders have organized a rally in Jalna district on November 19 to address these concerns.

It is important for social media users to verify information before sharing it, as the spread of false documents can fuel tensions and create unnecessary divisions within society. This case involving Sharad Pawar highlights the need for responsible online behavior and the importance of fact-checking.

