Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Expands with New Michigan Locations

Shaquille O’Neal’s fast-casual chicken chain, Big Chicken, continues its expansion in Michigan with the announcement of a new location in Highland. This comes after the recent signing of a deal with restaurant operators H&D Group Investments to develop 20 Big Chicken locations across the state.

The first Michigan location is set to open in Clio in early 2024, and now the second site in Highland is scheduled to open next spring. The spokesperson from H&D Group Investments expressed satisfaction with the progress made in securing prime real estate for Big Chicken in eastern Michigan. They emphasizes their commitment to bringing big flavor, big food, and big fun to the local communities.

In addition to the forthcoming locations, H&D Group Investments is actively seeking sites for the remaining 18 locations to be developed in the state. The partnership with H&D Group Investments has proven to be successful, with Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern praising their dedication to expanding the brand’s presence across the Midwest.

Since its founding in 2018, Big Chicken has been steadily growing and now boasts over 300 locations in development nationwide. The restaurant chain has already established a presence in major cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Houston.

To learn more about Big Chicken and its menu offerings, visit their official website at bigchicken.com.

Source: Metro Times