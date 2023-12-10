Shaquille O’Neal Set to Wow Fans with his DJ Skills at TikTok Concert

Summary: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, also known as “DJ Diesel,” will be performing at TikTok’s “In the Mix” concert. Set to take place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, the concert will feature several popular artists including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Peso Pluma. O’Neal, who has already made a name for himself as a DJ, expressed his excitement for the event on Instagram. This will not be O’Neal’s first DJ performance, as he has previously played at well-known music festivals such as “Let’s be Friends 2018” and “Lollapalooza 2019.” O’Neal spoke about the rush he feels while DJing, likening it to the excitement of playing in front of crowds during his NBA career. With his upcoming appearance at the TikTok concert, along with a recent collaboration on the song “Chaos,” O’Neal continues to showcase his talents beyond the basketball court.