New Article: Indianapolis Colts Release Linebacker Shaquille Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts have made a significant change to their defense as they head into the post-bye week. The team announced on Tuesday that they have released linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who has been a fixture on the defense for the past few years. Leonard, a former All-Pro, cleared waivers on Wednesday and is now a free agent.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Leonard expressed his gratitude to the Colts organization and the city of Indianapolis. He thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout his six years with the team and apologized for not bringing a championship trophy to the city. Leonard also acknowledged the amazing energy at Lucas Oil Stadium and praised the dedication of the Colts’ fan base.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also took to social media to reflect on Leonard’s time with the team. He praised the linebacker’s on-field presence and highlighted his impact with tackles, interceptions, forced fumbles, and recoveries. Off the field, Irsay recognized Leonard as a servant leader who made a difference in both his hometown and the Indianapolis community. He expressed gratitude for Leonard’s contributions to the organization and wished him and his family the best in their future endeavors.

The decision to release Leonard emphasizes the competitiveness and ever-changing nature of the NFL. While the Colts valued his skills and contributions, they made the difficult choice to part ways with the linebacker. As a free agent, Leonard now has the opportunity to explore new opportunities and potentially find a new team to continue his football career.

The Colts, on the other hand, will have to adjust their defense without Leonard’s presence. This opens up opportunities for other players to step up and fill the void left the departing linebacker. The team will continue to work towards their goals for the season, aiming to make a strong push towards the playoffs.

