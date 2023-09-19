Shannen Doherty’s Inspiring Battle with Cancer Mirrored in Wild Horse Video

Shannen Doherty, known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210, recently shared an inspiring video on Instagram that appears to symbolize her ongoing battle with cancer. The video, posted an account campaigning to free wild horses, shows contractors attempting to capture wild horses roaming in Devil’s Garden, California.

The caption accompanying the video explains that these horses are resilient and strong, shaped the challenging environment they inhabit. They are known for being in excellent physical condition and highly intelligent. The caption praises a “defiant” stallion who escapes capture despite multiple attempts the contractors.

This story seems to have resonated with Shannen, as the stallion’s determination against all odds mirrors her own battle with stage four cancer. Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has since undergone mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Although she announced being in remission in 2017, she revealed in 2020 that her cancer had progressed to stage four and had spread to her brain.

Despite the devastating news, Shannen has remained positive and regularly shares health updates with her fans on social media. She recently received a standing ovation during a check-in with fans at the 90s Con in Tampa, Florida. Speaking about her daily struggle, Shannen emphasized that she has to fight for her life every day.

The video of the wild horse’s defiance seems to encapsulate Shannen’s own resilience in the face of her illness. It serves as a reminder of the strength and determination she possesses. Shannen’s positive attitude and willingness to share her journey continue to inspire and uplift those who follow her story.

