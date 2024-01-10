Shanna Moakler Opens Up About Relationship with Travis Barker and the Kardashians

In a recent interview, former Playboy model Shanna Moakler expressed her feelings about her ex-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. While the original article focused on Moakler’s harsh words towards the couple, we will provide a broader analysis of her perspective.

Moakler and Barker were married between 2004 and 2008, during which they had two children together. Despite their initial breakup in 2006, the couple had an on-again, off-again relationship that eventually ended in 2014 after a heated altercation. Moakler recounts feeling mistreated Barker, citing issues with his drinking, womanizing, and addiction.

However, Moakler’s discontent extends beyond her relationship with Barker. She also expressed her frustration with the Kardashian family, particularly their influence over her children. Moakler believes that Barker uses his connection to the Kardashians to compete with her and gain favor with their children. She accuses the Kardashians of potentially weaponizing her kids against her, a claim that she strongly rejects.

Moakler’s remarks showcase her fatigue with the media’s obsession with the Kardashian family and its impact on her life. She firmly states that she does not have to like the Kardashians and criticizes their actions. Her words reflect a sense of defiance and a refusal to tolerate any negativity directed towards her.

While Moakler’s opinions may be controversial and fueled personal grievances, it is essential to recognize her right to express herself. Her candidness about her past relationship and her feelings towards the Kardashians provide insight into the complexities of her experiences.

In conclusion, Shanna Moakler’s recent interview shed light on her perspective on her former husband Travis Barker and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Her statements reveal a deep-seated resentment and frustration towards both parties, giving us a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of their connections.