Shanna Moakler Opens Up about the Challenges of Co-Parenting After Divorce

In a recent interview on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Shanna Moakler, model and actress, shared her experiences and challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Travis Barker. Moakler and Barker have two children together, Landon and Alabama, and Barker was also a stepfather to Moakler’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Moakler candidly addressed how she felt when her children began criticizing her parenting after Barker started dating reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian. She explained that there was a period of parental alienation, with Barker portraying himself as the “super dad” and Moakler feeling overshadowed. Despite their separation, Moakler acknowledged Barker’s financial success and the impact it had on their children’s perception.

According to Moakler, her children were initially enamored the glamour and fame associated with the Kardashian family. Their excitement grew when they realized their dad was dating one of the Kardashians, and they would have the opportunity to be on their reality TV show. Moakler confessed that her children were swept up in this new world, including the extravagant gifts and encounters with celebrities like Kanye West.

To address the growing family friction, Moakler made the decision to step back from the drama altogether. She decided to remove herself from the situation, so the Kardashians couldn’t bond with her children over their shared negative feelings towards her. Moakler emphasized her unconditional love for her children and her commitment to being there for them when they were ready.

In addition to discussing her co-parenting challenges, Moakler also opened up about her past relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She described their whirlwind courtship and the hurt she felt when De La Hoya abruptly ended their relationship. Moakler discovered that De La Hoya had moved on with another woman when she saw him at the Latin Grammy Awards. She recalled the emotional conversation that followed, where De La Hoya made an ultimatum about their future together.

Despite the pain and difficulties, Moakler acknowledged that De La Hoya has taken responsibility for his mistakes and faults. She expressed her respect for him as the father of her daughter and emphasized that he has apologized for the past.

Overall, Moakler’s interview shed light on the challenges of co-parenting after divorce and the emotional complexities that arise in blended families. Her story serves as a reminder that love and understanding are crucial for creating a healthy and happy environment for children, even in the midst of difficult circumstances.