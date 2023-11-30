Minister Initiates Legal Action Against TikTok Users Over False Allegations

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has taken legal measures to pursue those responsible for spreading false allegations about him on social media platform TikTok. Minister Shanmugam has filed court orders against TikTok to compel the disclosure of information regarding three users who posted baseless claims of him having an extramarital affair.

The sought-after user information will enable Minister Shanmugam to identify the parties potentially liable for legal action related to the dissemination of false statements. This action aims to hold accountable those responsible for spreading unfounded rumors about the Minister.

It all started when an old post resurfaced on August 15, making false allegations that Minister Shanmugam was involved in an affair with a Member of Parliament. In response, he engaged his lawyers from Allen & Gledhill to explore the options for legal action. Videos containing these allegations were uploaded on three TikTok accounts with usernames “trusted.seller,” “thaddeusthomas81,” and “tharakhussin” between August 13 and 17.

Minister Shanmugam’s legal representatives promptly sent letters to TikTok, urging immediate action to disable public access to the posts and highlighting that they constituted “serious libel.” An additional request was made for TikTok to disclose the “basic subscriber information” of the account “trusted.seller” to initiate legal proceedings against the responsible individual.

TikTok responded on September 6, stating that the videos from users “tharakhussin” and “thaddeusthomas81” were no longer accessible on the platform. However, TikTok emphasized that they could not disclose user information without a court order or other legal requirements.

Taking further action under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha), Minister Shanmugam applied for an order to disable user access to the post the account “trusted.seller.” An interim disabling order was served on TikTok on September 19, resulting in disabled access for end-users in Singapore.

The Minister subsequently applied for court orders against TikTok to disclose the user information of all three accounts. These applications were made based on court rules that allow non-parties to reveal documents and information to identify potential parties involved in legal proceedings.

In his affidavits, Minister Shanmugam mentioned that he was unable to approach the user with the pseudonym “trusted.seller.” The user had uploaded a video on August 13 containing screenshots that insinuated his involvement in an affair. The Minister’s legal team also identified the users “tharakhussin” and “thaddeusthomas81,” who posted videos referencing articles claiming an affair.

Despite reaching out to two Facebook users named “Tharak Hussin” and “Thaddeus Thomas” to request the removal of the TikTok posts and a written apology, no response was received. However, it remains uncertain whether these individuals are behind the TikTok accounts or if the names used are their real identities.

Minister Shanmugam has aggressively pursued legal action to protect his reputation from baseless allegations propagated on social media platforms. These measures aim to establish accountability for spreading false information and serve as a deterrent against the proliferation of unverified rumors.

FAQ

What legal action has Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam taken against TikTok?

Minister Shanmugam has filed court orders against TikTok to obtain user information about three accounts responsible for spreading false allegations about him.

Why is Minister Shanmugam seeking user information from TikTok?

Minister Shanmugam seeks user information to identify potential parties against whom he can take legal action for spreading false statements.

What were the allegations made against Minister Shanmugam?

The allegations claimed that Minister Shanmugam had an extramarital affair with a Member of Parliament.

Have any actions been taken to disable the posts on TikTok?

An interim disabling order was served on TikTok, resulting in the disabled access of the posts in Singapore.

Did Minister Shanmugam receive a response from the users behind the TikTok accounts?

No response was received from the users named “Tharak Hussin” and “Thaddeus Thomas” when asked to remove the TikTok posts and issue a written apology.

What is the purpose of Minister Shanmugam’s legal action?

Minister Shanmugam’s legal action aims to hold accountable those responsible for spreading false allegations and protect his reputation.