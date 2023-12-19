Shania Twain Celebrates Brad Pitt’s Birthday with a Twist

In a playful comment on an Instagram post PEOPLE honoring Brad Pitt’s 60th birthday, Shania Twain showed her appreciation in her own unique way. The post featured a collection of photos showcasing Pitt’s most iconic roles throughout his illustrious career.

Twain, known for her powerhouse country music, couldn’t resist referencing her famous 90s anthem, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In her comment, she wrote, “…that don’t impress me much, but HBD 😘” This callback to her hit song added a lighthearted touch to the birthday tribute.

However, Twain didn’t stop there. In a recent interview, she revealed that if she were to rewrite the song today, she’d swap Pitt for Channing Tatum. This unexpected twist caught the attention of fans and sparked debates about the ideal celebrity crush.

The singer-songwriter also surprised audiences at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards spontaneously mentioning Ryan Reynolds during her performance of “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Reynolds, who was in the audience, expressed his delight, calling it one of the best moments of his life.

As Brad Pitt celebrates another year around the sun, it’s clear that Shania Twain knows how to bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the birthday wishes. Her playful comments and unexpected twists keep fans guessing, and her love for music and celebrities continues to shine through.

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt! May this year bring you more iconic roles and memorable moments to impress even the toughest critics.