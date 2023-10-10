Young German-Israeli Woman Honored Israelis Killed Militants Years Before Hamas Attack

Shani Louk, the young German-Israeli woman who appeared in graphic footage of Hamas’ attack on a southern Israeli music festival on Saturday, had previously paid tribute to Israelis killed militants in an Instagram post. The attack Hamas, which involved firing rockets and infiltrating the heavily fortified border, escalated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that the country was at war.

The Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel was one of the initial targets of Hamas during the assault. Videos of the attack circulated online, with one showing Louk lying face-down in a pickup truck with militants. Louk’s family is uncertain of her fate and is hopeful that she is still alive.

In a 2016 Instagram post, Louk honored Israelis who lost their lives in conflicts. The post featured a picture of Israeli soldiers alongside the country’s flag, with a caption expressing remembrance and gratitude for their sacrifice. Louk’s family confirmed her pacifist beliefs and her refusal to serve in the Israeli military.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll in the region stood at approximately 900 in Israel and 680 in Gaza, with thousands more injured. Hamas announced that it was holding over 130 soldiers and civilians as hostages, warning that it would kill an Israeli hostage for every civilian target bombed Israel without warning. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen condemned this hostage-taking as a war crime and emphasized Israel’s commitment to rescuing the hostages.

