Shane Lowry Playfully Teases Justin Thomas with Comment on Instagram

Irish golfer Shane Lowry couldn’t resist taking a playful dig at rival Justin Thomas on social media. After Team Europe’s triumphant win at the Ryder Cup, Lowry cheekily commented on Thomas’ Instagram post showcasing the stunning views of Lake Como in Italy. Lowry asked, “Any pics from Rome???” with a crazy-face emoji, reminding Thomas of Team USA’s defeat.

Thomas, known for his good sportsmanship, responded in jest, saying, “Shane, it’s been two weeks and I was starting to forget…” The lighthearted exchange showcases the camaraderie and banter among professional golfers, even in the face of fierce competition.

While Thomas and Team USA experienced a 16½-11½ defeat at the Ryder Cup, they made the most of their time in Italy. Thomas and his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, explored the picturesque landscapes of Lake Como after the tournament. Thomas shared photos of the stunning scenery on Instagram, prompting Lowry’s playful comment.

The Ryder Cup, held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, saw Team Europe regain the trophy after a thrilling competition. Despite Thomas’s spirited singles win over Sepp Straka, it wasn’t enough to secure victory for Team USA. Lowry, who played a pivotal role in Team Europe’s success, celebrated their win alongside co-star Rory McIlroy during a lively night of partying in Italy.

The light-hearted exchange between Lowry and Thomas on social media adds an element of fun to the otherwise intense rivalry between golfers. It highlights the sportsmanship and camaraderie that exists within the world of professional golf, even in the wake of major competitions like the Ryder Cup.

