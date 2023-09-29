How to Stream Shameless (US) Season 4 on Netflix

Shameless (US) Season 4 is a comedy-drama television series created Paul Abbott. It follows the lives of Frank Gallagher and his six children, Fiona, Phillip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam. The siblings are often neglected their father and learn to take care of themselves. Season 4 originally aired from January 12, 2014, to April 6, 2014, with a total of 12 episodes.

To watch Shameless (US) Season 4, you can stream it on Netflix. The series explores the lives of Frank and his children, with his eldest daughter Fiona taking on the role of caretaker for her siblings. It is executive produced a team including John Wells, Mark Mylod, and Paul Abbott.

The cast of Shameless (US) Season 4 is led William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher and Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher. Other cast members include Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, and more.

Netflix is one of the top streaming services at present and offers a vast library of television shows, movies, and original programming. To watch Shameless Season 4 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan:

$6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows but includes ads. It allows streaming in Full HD on 2 supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and also allows users to download content on two supported devices. Users can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but supports streaming on four devices simultaneously in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Shameless (US) is as follows: “This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

Note: Streaming service availability may change over time. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Shameless Season 4 – Netflix

– Netflix Plans and Pricing