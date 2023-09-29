How to Stream and Watch Shameless (US) Season 1 on Netflix

Shameless (US) Season 1 is a comedy-drama television series that follows the story of Frank Gallagher, a neglectful father with an addiction problem, and his dysfunctional family of six children. The show explores how Frank’s behavior affects his family dynamics. Created Paul Abbott and developed John Wells, the first season originally aired from January 9, 2011, to March 27, 2011, consisting of 12 episodes.

If you’re interested in watching Shameless (US) Season 1, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix offers a subscription plan that allows users to access thousands of television shows and movies in good audio and video quality.

The cast of Shameless (US) Season 1 includes William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher, Justin Chatwin as Steve Wilton aka Jimmy Lishman, Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher, Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher, Steve Howey as Kevin Ball, Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher, Jeremy Allen White as Philip Gallagher, and more.

To watch Shameless (US) Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan (options include $6.99 per month with ads, $15.49 per month without ads, or $19.99 per month for premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, includes most movies and TV shows but shows ads before or during content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on 2 supported devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. The Premium Plan allows streaming on four supported devices in Ultra HD, downloading content on up to six devices, and the option to add two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of Shameless (US) Season 1 is as follows: “This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

NOTE: Streaming service availability is subject to change, and the information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Sources:

– Shameless (US) Season 1 – Wikipedia

– Netflix.com