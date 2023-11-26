Behind-the-Scenes Preview: A Twist in the Tale of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’

The popular Star Plus show, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,’ has been dominating the TRP charts with its intriguing storyline and captivating characters. With a recent generational leap, the focus has shifted to the main leads, Shakti Arora (Ishaan Bhosale) and Bhavika Sharma (Savi Bhosale). While the current episodes revolve around a fierce competition at the Bhosale Institute, the question on everyone’s mind is: What happens next?

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, Shakti gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes. The photo features Shakti dressed as a police officer, while Bhavika is seen wearing a stunning purple Anarkali set. Shakti’s caption, “Chor-Police,” hints at an intriguing twist in the upcoming episode of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.’ Interestingly, Savi’s costume bears a striking resemblance to her mother Sai’s attire, indicating that this performance may shed light on Savi’s parents’ lives.

This revelation has sparked anticipation among fans, eager to see the performance unfold during the college fest competition. Given the current storyline, where Durva and Ayush are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Savi’s defeat, this particular performance could be a masterstroke of their scheming, compelling Ishaan to stand Savi’s side and join her in the performance at the last moment.

The question arises: What is the reason behind Professor Ishaan, Savi’s mentor, performing alongside his student? Viewers are left on a cliffhanger in the latest episode, where Savi’s dance partner’s condition worsens moments before their scheduled performance. Will Ishaan step in to save the day and salvage the competition for Savi?

With an air of mystery and excitement, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ continues to captivate its audience. The upcoming episode promises a thrilling and unexpected turn of events, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this gripping tale.

