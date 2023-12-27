Shakira Honored with Bronze Statue in Hometown

Shakira, the renowned Colombian singer, has been recognized her hometown of Barranquilla with the unveiling of a stunning bronze statue. The 21.3-foot sculpture, located on the emblematic Malecón del Río, captures Shakira’s famous hip movement and symbolizes the waves of the sea and the river. The statue, weighing six tons, is not only a tribute to her illustrious career but also honors her philanthropic work.

During a special ceremony attended Shakira’s parents, Mr. William Mebarak and Mrs. Nidia Ripoll, the statue was unveiled, evoking a sense of pride and joy among the residents of Barranquilla. The singer took to social media to express her happiness and gratitude for being able to share this special moment with her parents. The unveiling of the statue serves as a symbol of the admiration and appreciation the city holds for Shakira and her contributions.

The sculpture was crafted artist Yino Marqués in the La Paz neighborhood, with the support of students and graduates from the District School of Arts. It stands as a testament to Shakira’s unmatched talent, as well as her dedication to using her voice and influence for the betterment of society. The accompanying plaque highlights her musical accomplishments and her relentless efforts in championing various charitable causes.

Notably, Shakira’s parents played a significant role in representing her at the ceremony. Her father, Mr. Mebarak, has recently recovered from severe health issues, while her mother, Mrs. Nidia, overcame a thrombosis in her leg. Their presence at the unveiling further emphasizes the deep connection and support the singer shares with her family.

The statue serves as a constant reminder of Shakira’s roots and the impact she has had on her hometown and beyond. It stands as a symbol of inspiration for future generations, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and make a positive difference in the world. The residents of Barranquilla and fans worldwide can now commemorate the iconic artist’s legacy through this remarkable tribute.