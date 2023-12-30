Shakira Celebrates Year of Success with Global Recognition

Shakira, the renowned Colombian artist, bids farewell to 2023 with a plethora of achievements. An exciting announcement reveals that she is the most searched Latin artist on Google globally of all time. This impressive feat solidifies her status as the favorite among Spanish and Portuguese performers. Following closely behind her are Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, and RBD.

Additionally, former President Barack Obama recently shared his annual list of favorite music, and Shakira’s song ‘TQG’ earned a spot alongside Karol G. The Colombian singer took the opportunity to express her admiration for Obama’s musical taste and mentioned a song Dave & Central Cee that she also enjoys.

Furthermore, Shakira has received a momentous tribute to her enduring success. In her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, a 21-foot-tall bronze statue of the artist was unveiled. Although she couldn’t attend the ceremony, her parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll, witnessed the heartfelt tribute with pride. The sculptor, Yino Márquez, had a touching encounter with Shakira’s mother, who blessed his hands and commended his work.

Fans, dancers, and passersby have flocked to the Malecón de Barranquilla to admire the captivating statue. It immortalizes Shakira in a dynamic pose, showcasing her iconic belly dance with her arms raised above her head.

These accomplishments serve as a testament to Shakira’s enduring talent and the impact she has had on the music industry over the past 25 years. Her global recognition as the most searched Latin artist on Google, inclusion in Obama’s playlist, and the honor of a remarkable statue in her hometown are all well-deserved acknowledgments of her ongoing success.

