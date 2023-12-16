Shakira’s Gingerbread House Mishap Highlights the Joy of Holiday Baking

Shakira, the talented Colombian singer, recently shared a video of her attempt at making a gingerbread house with her Instagram followers. The video showcased the comical calamity that ensued as the walls of the gingerbread house collapsed and the candy decorations tumbled down.

While Shakira deemed it “technically the worst gingerbread house ever,” the singer’s children, Milan and Sasha, could be heard giggling in the background. Their laughter added to the lightheartedness of the situation, with one of them quipping, “Can we just eat this?”

In a humorous twist, Shakira chose to accompany the footage with the song, “Burning Down the House” the Talking Heads, accentuating the broken structure as if it had just experienced a disaster. This light-hearted approach exemplified Shakira’s ability to find humor even in failed endeavors.

This year, Shakira and her children are celebrating Christmas without Gerard Piqué, the retired soccer star, as he remains in Spain while they reside in Miami. The arrangement for the holiday season is yet to be determined. Last year, the family spent Christmas in the United Arab Emirates, where they enjoyed a vacation in the desert, seeking serenity.

As Piqué continues his relationship with Clara Chia, it remains to be seen whether the couple will share any holiday photos. Fans eagerly await updates from the pair.

Despite the gingerbread mishap, Shakira’s video serves as a reminder of the joy and laughter that can be found in holiday baking. Even when things don’t go as planned, the experience itself can create lasting memories and moments of hilarity. So, this holiday season, don’t be afraid to embrace the imperfections and enjoy the process of creating something delightful.