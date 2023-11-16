Exploring the Chispa & BELatina’s Date & Educate Sweepstakes Promotion

The Chispa & BELatina’s Date & Educate Sweepstakes promotion presents an exciting opportunity for individuals to participate in a unique sweepstakes. By simply engaging in the Promotion, participants can enter for a chance to win an enticing prize. Let’s take a closer look at the key details surrounding this Promotion.

Promotion and Sponsor

Chispa & BELatina’s Date & Educate Sweepstakes is organized and sponsored Affinity Apps, LLC and administered BELatina. Participants are required to agree to the Official Rules, and any disclaimed prizes will render them ineligible for winning. It is important to note that while this Promotion may be promoted on social media platforms, these platforms are not affiliated with the Sponsor or Administrator.

Promotion Period

The Promotion is scheduled to start on July 18th, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. CST and will conclude on August 16th, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST. All entries received within this period will be considered valid, and the Sponsor will act as the official timekeeper.

Eligibility

The Promotion is open to legal residents of the fifty United States, including Puerto Rico, who are 18 years of age or older. Participants must also have a valid and active account on the free Chispa dating application and be registered for the Fall Semester of College. Employees or agents of the Sponsor and Administrator, as well as their respective affiliates, are not eligible to enter.

How to Enter

Entrants can participate in the Promotion logging into their Chispa dating application, locating the Promotion advertisement featuring Chispa & BELatina’s Date & Educate, and completing the entry form with their name, address, and email. Each eligible entry will receive one entry in the Promotion, with a limit of one entry per person and per Chispa account.

Conditions of Entry

All entries must conform to the Official Rules to be considered valid. Providing accurate and complete Personal Information is crucial for eligibility and prize fulfillment. Any entries that are late, damaged, tampered with, or do not meet the requirements will be disqualified. Participation from any other individual or entity outside of the designated channels will also result in disqualification.

Prize

While specific details about the prize are not mentioned, it can be assumed that an enticing reward awaits the lucky winner of the Chispa & BELatina’s Date & Educate Sweepstakes Promotion.

FAQ

1. Can I participate in the Promotion if I don’t have a Chispa dating application account?

No, the Promotion is open only to individuals with a valid and active account on the free Chispa dating application.

2. Is there a limit to the number of entries I can submit?

Yes, participants are limited to one eligible entry per person and per Chispa account.

3. What happens if I provide incorrect or invalid information during the Promotion?

If any provided information is found to be incorrect, invalid, or fake, you may be disqualified from the Promotion, and you may not receive the prize.

4. How will the winner be selected?

The specific details about the winner selection process are not mentioned in the article. It is advisable to refer to the Official Rules for more information.