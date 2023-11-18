Shakira Uses WhatsApp to Connect with Fans: A New Era of Direct Communication

In today’s digital age, celebrities and businesses are constantly searching for new ways to connect with their audience. WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, has now become a trend in communication channels for reaching large audiences with text messages, photos, videos, and images. Artists like Maluma and Bad Bunny have been utilizing this feature to announce new releases and engage with their fanbase. However, this one-sided conversation restricts fans from responding or chatting with their favorite celebrities.

Shakira, the queen of WhatsApp group chats among her friends, has now joined this growing trend creating her own channel on the platform. Through this channel, she plans to share various types of information related to her art and personal preferences. In fact, she recently surprised her loyal followers with a short video showcasing the choreography for her Latin Grammy performance.

To join Shakira’s channel and stay updated with all her posts, messages, and announcements, WhatsApp provides a simple step-by-step guide:

1. Open the app and go to the ‘News’ tab.

2. Select ‘Search Channels’ and a list of activated channels will appear.

3. Use the search bar at the top of the screen and type ‘Shakira’.

4. Tap on the chat and immediately click on the ‘Follow’ option at the top of the chat.

By following these steps, fans can receive all the communications shared Shakira and stay informed about any events or updates she decides to share. From iconic photos before award ceremonies to exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, this direct line of communication allows Shakira to connect with her fans in a more intimate and personal manner.

FAQ:

Q: Is WhatsApp a popular platform for celebrities and businesses to connect with their audience?

A: Yes, WhatsApp offers a convenient way for celebrities and businesses to reach large audiences through text messages, photos, videos, and images.

Q: Can fans respond or chat with celebrities on WhatsApp channels?

A: No, WhatsApp channels only allow for one-sided conversations where celebrities can share information, but fans cannot respond or chat.

Q: How can fans join Shakira’s WhatsApp channel?

A: Fans can join Shakira’s channel following these steps: go to the ‘News’ tab, select ‘Search Channels’, search for ‘Shakira’, tap on the chat, and click on the ‘Follow’ option.