Shake Shack Coming to Liberty Township, Ohio

Shake Shack fans in Liberty Township, Ohio, have something to celebrate this week as the popular burger chain opens its doors in the Cincinnati area. Located on Blake Street at the Liberty Center, this will be the ninth Shake Shack in Ohio and the second with a drive-thru option.

Operating hours for the new Shake Shack in Liberty Township will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. In addition to dine-in services, the restaurant will also offer pickup and delivery options for those who prefer to enjoy their delicious burgers and shakes at home.

To mark the grand opening, Shake Shack has prepared a special surprise for the first customers. Along with the tasty menu items, the lucky early visitors will receive exclusive swag. As an added treat, Shake Shack has partnered with the flower truck Running on Blooms to create Shake Shack-inspired flower arrangements that will be available for purchase onsite.

What’s more, Shake Shack is committed to giving back to the community. On opening day, the Liberty Center Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold to Reach Out Lakota, a local food and clothing pantry. This charitable organization serves families in need, particularly those residing in West Chester and Liberty Township. To further support the cause, customers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for Reach Out Lakota.

Shake Shack’s arrival in Liberty Township is the talk of the town, and the community is eagerly awaiting the chance to savor their mouthwatering burgers and shakes. Don’t miss out on the chance to be one of the first to experience this exciting new addition to the dining scene. Swing the Shake Shack at Liberty Center and indulge in some delicious food while supporting a worthy cause.