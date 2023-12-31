Shaka Smart’s Passion Ignites Controversy Yet Again

In a recent game against Creighton, Marquette’s head coach, Shaka Smart, found himself in hot water once again for his enthusiastic behavior on the sideline. Known for his animated presence during games, Smart’s actions often draw attention.

During Marquette’s 72-67 victory over Creighton, a video surfaced on social media showing Smart mirroring the defensive moves of Baylor Scheierman, leading to backlash from the opposing fan base. The video was shared the Creighton fan site Barstool Bluejays, which labeled Smart’s behavior as an “Absolute Joke.”

The incident also caught the attention of former University of Wisconsin star Sam Dekker, who criticized Smart’s court involvement, stating, “This is a technical foul.” Smart has previously faced the ire of Creighton fans after a game last season, where his exuberant celebration upset the home crowd.

Marquette guard Kam Jones took the opportunity to playfully taunt the Bluejays fans. Jones shared the Barstool Bluejays’ post on his social media, along with the caption, “Best coach in the world,” accompanied the crying-laughing emoji. Additionally, Marquette player David Joplin, who was present during the incident, showed appreciation for Smart’s enthusiasm, posting the video on his Instagram account and commenting, “preciate the help.”

When asked about his intensity, Smart defended his coaching philosophy, emphasizing his team’s passion and energy. He stated, “One thing you’ll never say about our program is that we have any ounce of apathy… Starting with me.” Smart’s dedication and fervor for the game have repeatedly sparked controversy, but they also underline his commitment to his team’s success.

While Smart’s actions may have caused a stir among the opposing fan base, they highlight his unwavering passion and dedication to his coaching style. Despite facing criticism, Smart remains proud of the energy and intensity he brings to the court, with the ultimate goal of propelling his team to victory.