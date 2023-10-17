Former Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi Requests Prayers for Ailing Sister’s Health

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi took to social media to share the news about his sister, who is currently fighting for her life. In a heartfelt message, Afridi requested his followers to pray for her health and expressed his intentions to travel back to be with her.

Afridi, known for his exceptional skills as an all-rounder, has always been a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket. Having recently taken on the role of a pundit for cricket talk shows on Pakistan news channels, Afridi has remained connected to the sport even after his retirement.

As word spread about his sister’s condition, fans and followers flooded Afridi’s social media accounts with prayers and well wishes. The support he received was a testament to the love and admiration people have for the cricketer.

Born into a large family, Afridi has 11 siblings, including six brothers and five sisters. Being the fifth eldest among them, he shares a close bond with his family. It is an incredibly challenging time for him and his loved ones as they navigate through this difficult situation.

During this tough period, Afridi’s request for prayers reflects the power of unity and collective hope. The cricketing community, as well as fans from all walks of life, stand together in support of his sister’s well-being.

We hope and pray for the speedy recovery and long healthy life of Afridi’s sister. May she find strength, comfort, and healing in the love and prayers of those around her.

