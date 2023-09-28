The Excitement Builds as Pakistan Team Arrives in India for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023

The anticipation is high as the Pakistan cricket team arrived in India today for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. This mega-event in the world of cricket will be hosted India and will feature 10 teams competing for the prestigious title.

The journey began for the Pakistan team as they touched down in Hyderabad, where they will play their two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia. These matches will serve as preparation for their first two World Cup games, which will also be held in Hyderabad. Pakistan is scheduled to play against the Netherlands on October 6 and Sri Lanka on October 10.

The arrival of the Pakistan team in India marks a significant moment, as it is their first visit to the country in over seven years. The last time Pakistan played in India was during the 2016 T20 World Cup. The players were touched the warm welcome received upon their landing and expressed their excitement through various social media platforms.

Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm, stating, “Great welcome thus far!” This simple message became an instant hit on the internet, with fans sharing and celebrating the team’s arrival.

Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, also expressed his delight on his official X account (formerly Twitter), saying, “Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months.”

Videos of Indian fans greeting and cheering for the Pakistani players have gone viral, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship and unity between cricket fans from both nations.

After their matches in Hyderabad, the Pakistan team will travel to Ahmedabad, where they are set to face their arch-rivals, India, on October 14. Pakistan has yet to secure a victory over India in the history of the ODI World Cup, and they will be eager to break this streak and create history this year.

The countdown to the ODI World Cup 2023 has truly begun, and with the arrival of the Pakistan team in India, the excitement and anticipation amongst fans have reached new heights. Cricket lovers from around the world eagerly await the thrilling clashes and memorable performances that this tournament is sure to bring.

