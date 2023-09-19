Shaheen Afridi Puts an End to Rift Rumors with ‘Family’ Photo with Babar Azam

There have been rumors swirling around the Pakistan cricket team about a possible rift between captain Babar Azam and star pacer Shaheen Afridi. These rumors gained momentum after the team’s disappointing performance in the Asia Cup, where they were knocked out in the Super Four stage. Local media reported that Babar and Shaheen had a heated verbal altercation in the dressing room following their defeat against Sri Lanka.

Amidst these rumors, Shaheen Afridi has now responded with a cryptic post on social media platform X. He shared a picture of himself and Babar Azam with the caption ‘Family’. This photo has gone viral and seems to put an end to all the speculations about the alleged rift between the two players.

Additionally, an old video of Shaheen Afridi asking a toddler if he wants to be like Babar Azam has also surfaced online. The video shows Shaheen encouraging the young child to aspire to be like the talented captain. This further adds to the speculation that there is no animosity between Shaheen and Babar.

Despite Shaheen’s response, Babar Azam has not yet addressed the rumors that have been spreading rapidly. The Pakistan cricket team will soon regroup as they prepare to travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. They have their first match scheduled against Netherlands on October 6.

