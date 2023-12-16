Shah Rukh Khan Tops List of Influential Asian Celebrities

In a recent announcement, Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as the number one star on the prestigious Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list. The coveted list, unveiled UK’s renowned weekly Eastern Eye, recognizes the contributions and inspirations of various celebrities from Asia.

Shah Rukh Khan’s meteoric rise to the top of the list can be attributed to his exceptional success in the film industry. He stands as the first leading man from the modern era to have three Bollywood blockbusters in a single calendar year, drawing large audiences back to cinema halls and reviving the declining industry. His ability to create globally appealing movies has earned him the title of a “history-making superstar” and has reminded global audiences of the allure and escapism offered Bollywood cinema.

Alia Bhatt, the talented young actress, secured the second spot on the list. She has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood with her performances and recently made her Hollywood debut in the film “Heart of the Stone.” Priyanka Chopra, a versatile artist known for her humanitarian work, claimed the third spot with her notable projects like “Citadel” and “Love Again,” along with her charismatic presence on the red carpet at international events.

Diljit Dosanjh, the renowned singer and actor, was placed fourth on the list for his exceptional work in movies and collaborations in international music. His collaboration with Sia and his remarkable performance at the Coachella festival have brought him significant recognition. Ranbir Kapoor, a highly acclaimed actor, also found a spot on the list, securing the sixth position.

The selection process for the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list is based on the artists’ contributions to their respective fields, breaking boundaries, and serving as an inspiration to others. Readers can actively contribute nominating their favorite celebrities through social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Dunki,” directed Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on 21 December. With his continued success and influential presence, Khan’s legacy as a top Asian celebrity is expected to endure for years to come.