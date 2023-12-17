Shah Rukh Khan Tops the List of Influential Asian Celebrities in 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has been crowned the number one Asian celebrity in the world for the year 2023. The annual ranking, published Eastern Eye newspaper, showcases Khan’s global prominence in the fields of cinema, television, music, arts, literature, and social media.

Khan’s blockbuster movies, including “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and the highly anticipated “Dunki,” have played a critical role in revitalizing the Hindi cinema industry. Asjad Nazir, Eastern Eye’s entertainment editor, attributes Khan’s success to his ability to attract massive audiences back to movie theaters. He notes that the actor’s exceptional achievements this year may make him the first leading man in modern Bollywood to deliver three major hits in a single year.

Nazir praises Khan, stating, “The history-making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of.”

Following in second place is Alia Bhatt, known for her versatile roles in Indian and Hollywood films, as well as her influence as a working mother. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, ranking third, continues to be a global Indian icon with her impressive performances in “Citadel” and “Love Again,” as well as her humanitarian efforts.

The list also includes Diljit Dosanjh, who secures the fourth spot as the preeminent Punjabi star with his acting and singing prowess. UK artist Charli XCX, with South Asian heritage, captures the fifth spot for her international music success. Ranbir Kapoor’s impactful performance in “Animal” earns him sixth place.

Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay, Wahaj Ali, and Iman Vellani round out the top ten, showcasing their exceptional talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

It is worth noting that the list features veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and rising stars like Sumbul Touqeer, Tejasswi Prakash, Vir Das, Chetna Maroo, and Simran Balar. Additionally, notable celebrities such as Riz Ahmed, Arijit Singh, and Deepika Padukone also make appearances on the prestigious list.

The influence and success of these Asian celebrities demonstrate their continued impact on the global entertainment scene, captivating audiences around the world with their talent and craftsmanship.