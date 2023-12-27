Shah Rukh Khan Delighted Fan’s Request for a Christmas 2024 Release

In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was asked a fan to release a film on Christmas 2024. Known for his wit and charm, Shah Rukh Khan responded with delight, expressing his gratitude for the fan’s request.

During the Ask SRK session, where fans had the opportunity to ask the actor questions, Shah Rukh took the time to engage with his followers. When the fan suggested a Christmas 2024 release, the actor, instead of dismissing the request, humorously replied, “Aap mera kaam hi manage karlo na aa kar!!” (You only come and manage all my work).

Shah Rukh Khan’s lighthearted response showcased his friendly and candid nature, endearing him even more to his fans. It also highlighted the actor’s appreciation for his followers’ support and suggestions.

While Shah Rukh Khan did not confirm or deny any specific plans for a film release on Christmas 2024, his positive response was enough to bring excitement among his fans. The actor’s charismatic persona and his ability to connect with audiences have made him one of the most beloved figures in Bollywood.

As his latest release, Dunki, continues to receive mixed reviews and faces tough competition at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s interaction with fans offers a refreshing glimpse into his personal side. It reminds us why he is not only a talented actor but also a fan-favorite who values his supporters.

Whether or not Shah Rukh Khan’s response indicates a potential film release on Christmas 2024 remains to be seen. However, his playful banter and warm interactions with fans continue to solidify his position as one of the industry’s most beloved stars.