Bollywood Celebrities Served Notices for Promoting Controversial Brand

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn have come under fire for their involvement in a recent advertisement for the tobacco brand Vimal. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has served them with show cause notices, following a petition filed advocate Motilal Yadav, expressing concerns about the promotion of harmful products Padma Awardees and celebrities.

The controversial ad features Khan, Kumar, and Devgn, along with actor and model Soundarya Sharma. In the clip, Khan and Devgn wait in a car for Kumar, who appears to be oblivious to their presence due to his headphones. Unsuccessful in catching his attention, Khan throws a ball at Kumar’s window, unintentionally hitting Sharma’s window instead. This leads to an irritated Devgn opening a packet of Vimal and urging Kumar to come down.

However, Kumar’s involvement in promoting the tobacco brand has received significant backlash from his fans. In response to the social media criticism, Kumar clarified that the ads were shot on October 13, 2021, and he has not been associated with the brand since publicly announcing his discontinuation of the endorsement. He explained that the ads can legally continue to be aired until the end of the following month.

This is not the first time Kumar has faced criticism for endorsing Vimal. Previously, he was trolled for his participation, leading him to apologize to his fans through a heartfelt note on his official Instagram account.

The issue raises important questions about the responsibility of celebrities and Padma Awardees in endorsing potentially harmful products. The CCPA’s action in serving show cause notices reflects a growing concern for consumer protection and public health. It remains to be seen how these Bollywood stars will respond to the notices and whether it will prompt a deeper conversation about the ethical implications of celebrity endorsements.