New Pro-China Influence Campaign Targets English-Speaking YouTube Audience

A recent ASPI report has exposed a new inauthentic influence campaign on YouTube that aims to shape the views of English-speaking audiences regarding China and the United States. Named ‘Shadow Play’ ASPI, this campaign has managed to attract a large audience utilizing artificial intelligence to generate voiceovers and content.

The narratives pushed the Shadow Play campaign include China’s efforts to dominate the US-China technology war amidst the US sanctions targeting China. The campaign also focuses on promoting pro-Huawei and anti-Apple content, specifically targeting Chinese and US companies.

The network behind the campaign consists of approximately 30 YouTube channels that have already produced over 4,500 videos. These channels have garnered nearly 120 million views and attracted 730,000 subscribers since their launch in mid-2022. The sheer scale of the campaign and its potential to covertly influence public opinion is alarming.

ASPI has reported its findings to YouTube/Google, leading to the removal of 19 YouTube channels associated with the Shadow Play network due to coordinated inauthentic behavior and spam violations. British AI company Synthesia, whose avatars were used in the campaign, disabled the Synthesia account associated with one of the YouTube channels.

According to ASPI’s analysis, this campaign is likely operated a Mandarin-speaking actor. While it does not align with the behavior of known state actors conducting influence operations, the preliminary analysis suggests that it could be a commercial actor operating under some form of state direction or funding.

The Shadow Play campaign focuses on six key narratives, including China’s technological superiority over the US, China’s dominance in critical global competitions, the weakening of the US economy and alliances, and China’s capability to deliver massive infrastructure projects.

This campaign stands out in three distinct ways. Firstly, it covers a broader range of topics than previous China-linked campaigns, targeting multiple narratives within a single campaign package. Secondly, it leverages AI technology, incorporating video essays and generative AI voiceovers to create persuasive content at scale. Lastly, it has achieved significant success in terms of views and subscribers, making it one of the most effective China-focused influence operations on social media to date.

ASPI believes that this campaign is likely larger than what has been uncovered so far, emphasizing that further research is needed. The effectiveness of the campaign should not only be measured engagement but also the genuine audience it has managed to attract.

As influence operations continue to evolve and utilize new techniques, it becomes increasingly crucial to remain vigilant and critically analyze the content we consume on various digital platforms.