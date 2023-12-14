Shadow and Bone’s Surprising Fan Engagement

Shadow and Bone, the popular fantasy series, has captured the hearts of many viewers with its captivating storyline and compelling characters. However, fans were left perplexed when the show was abruptly canceled after its second season. The recent engagement report published Netflix sheds some light on this unexpected decision.

Despite its cancellation, the data from the report revealed that Shadow and Bone’s second season ranked 26th in terms of total hours viewed, with a staggering 192,900,000 hours. While this may pale in comparison to the top-ranking show on the list, it is noteworthy that the series surpassed the viewership of other well-received shows that were renewed for another season.

The report, covering the first half of the year from January to June, only provides a glimpse into the show’s popularity during this period. It fails to account for any potential increase in viewership over the summer or the passionate binge-watching efforts of dedicated fans who sought to boost the numbers after the cancellation announcement.

Another crucial factor not reflected in the report is the completion rates of the series. Completion rates, the percentage of viewers who finish a season, play a significant role in determining which shows Netflix renews. According to PlumResearch, Shadow and Bone had a completion rate of 36.3% within the first seven days of season 2’s release, which increased to 56.8% within 90 days. While these numbers may seem lower compared to other shows, such as The Night Agent, the difference is not substantial enough to warrant such a swift cancellation.

In light of this data, fans are left wondering why Shadow and Bone’s cancellation decision was made. The report raises questions about how Netflix evaluates the success and potential of its shows, urging a deeper understanding of the metrics used in decision-making processes.

As fans eagerly await further explanations from Netflix, one thing remains clear—the devoted viewership and engagement with Shadow and Bone should not be ignored or underestimated.