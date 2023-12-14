Netflix Shares Viewer Data and Reveals Top 10 Shows of the Year

Netflix has taken a surprising step sharing transparent data about its viewership, which it plans to do twice a year going forward. In a report released recently, Netflix revealed the most-watched shows from January to June of this year. This move towards transparency showcases Netflix’s commitment to being more open about its analytics and provides valuable insights into audience preferences.

The top 10 most viewed shows on Netflix during this period are as follows:

1. The Night Agent season 1: 812,100,000 hours viewed

2. Ginny & Georgia season 2: 665,100,000 hours

3. The Glory season 1: 622,800,000 hours

4. Wednesday season 1: 507,700,000 hours

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: 503,000,000 hours

6. You season 4: 440,600,000 hours

7. La Reina del Sur season 3: 429,600,000 hours

8. Outer Banks season 3: 402,500,000 hours

9. Ginny & Georgia season 1: 302,100,000 hours

10. FUBAR season 1: 266,200,000 hours

One surprising entry on the list is “The Night Agent,” a spy thriller that premiered in March. Despite not receiving much publicity, it attracted a substantial audience and secured the top spot. Meanwhile, “Wednesday,” which received significant buzz upon its release in 2022, maintained its popularity and ranked fourth.

Interestingly, among the canceled shows, “Shadow and Bone,” based on the fantasy books Leigh Bardugo, was the most successful. Despite being the 26th most viewed show of the reporting period, with 192 million hours watched in season 2, the high production cost resulted in its cancellation Netflix. The decision was likely influenced a careful assessment of returns on investment.

The report also highlights the popularity of licensed content, which accounted for 45% of viewership. Shows like “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Suits” were each watched for over 500 million hours. However, Netflix originals still dominated viewership, albeit a narrow margin.

Additionally, the inclusion of several Korean-language shows in the top 10 demonstrates the ongoing success of Korean content on the platform, following the massive hit of “Squid Game.” This indicates the growing global appeal of Korean entertainment.

Netflix’s commitment to sharing viewer data provides valuable insights into audience preferences and helps shape the future of content creation. As streaming continues to evolve and become more mainstream, this transparency is a positive step towards providing accessible information about how shows are performing.