Leigh Bardugo Reflects on the Cancellation of ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Six of Crows’ Spinoff

Author Leigh Bardugo recently shared her thoughts after news broke that the Netflix fantasy television series adapting her books, ‘Shadow and Bone’ and the hoped-for ‘Six of Crows’ spinoff, have been canceled after two seasons. Despite the disappointment, Bardugo expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see her work adapted.

Bardugo took to Instagram to confirm that ‘Shadow and Bone’ will not be returning for a third season. The series, based on the Grishaverse novels, follows the journey of orphan cartographer Alina Starkov, played Jessie Mei Li, as she uses her unique gifts to save a war-besieged world.

“The news hit me hard,” Bardugo wrote. “I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

As an executive producer on the project, Bardugo expressed her appreciation for the show’s writers, crew, performers, and fans. The talented cast included Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes.

“We’re book people, and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be real,” Bardugo continued, acknowledging the dedication and passion of the show’s fan base. While saddened the cancellation, she remains hopeful for what the future holds.

Alongside ‘Shadow and Bone,’ Netflix has also canceled several other shows as Hollywood returns to work post the SAG-AFTRA strike. The news of the cancellation has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow cast members, including Ben Barnes, who expressed his excitement for the brilliant individuals involved in the making of the series.

As fans process the news, Bardugo plans to reflect, recharge, and see where her storytelling journey takes her next.