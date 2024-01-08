Netflix’s Canceled Originals: A Surprising Twist in the Cost-Viewership Ratio

Summary: In a surprising turn of events, recent data from Netflix’s transparency report challenges the commonly held belief that cost versus viewership is the deciding factor in canceling a Netflix original show. A review of the most-streamed titles on Netflix from January to June of 2023 revealed that some canceled shows, such as “Shadow and Bone,” “Designated Survivor,” and “1899,” performed exceptionally well for the streaming giant.

Contrary to what Netflix has often claimed, the exploration of the cost-viewership ratio for these canceled shows sheds new light on the decision-making process behind Netflix’s cancellations. These three shows, despite their strong viewership numbers, were still discontinued.

While Netflix has previously stated that cancellations were primarily based on the financial viability of a show, it appears that other factors may also be at play. This revelation challenges the assumption that a high viewership alone can secure a show’s future on the platform.

“Shadow and Bone,” a fantasy series that gained a significant following, captivated audiences with its intricate world-building and compelling storyline. “Designated Survivor,” a political thriller, managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful plot twists. “1899,” a historical horror series, received critical acclaim for its unique concept and exceptional cinematography.

The decision to cancel these successful shows raises questions about Netflix’s strategy and the factors it considers when making such decisions. Perhaps there are additional variables, such as production costs, licensing agreements, or shifts in the company’s content strategy, that play a role in the cancelation process.

Netflix’s transparency report has allowed viewers and TV enthusiasts to gain insight into the inner workings of the streaming giant. While the cost-viewership ratio may still be a crucial factor, it is clear that other variables come into play when it comes to the fate of Netflix originals. The complexities of the decision-making process highlight the challenges faced both creators and subscribers in the highly competitive world of streaming.