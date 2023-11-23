SGPC to Take Legal Action Against Social Media Platform X for Failing to Shut Down Fake Account Spreading Hate Propaganda

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced its decision to initiate legal proceedings against social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for its failure to remove a fake account that is being used to disseminate hate propaganda against Sikhs. The executive committee of the SGPC reached this resolution during their recent meeting.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed strong condemnation for the hate propaganda targeting Sikhs and Sikh organizations on social media platforms. The fake account, created under the name of the SGPC, has been instrumental in tarnishing the reputation of the apex gurdwara body. Despite complaints and requests to shut down the account, social media platform X has not taken appropriate action, even justifying its inaction under its policy.

In light of this, legal action will be pursued against X and the fake account. Additionally, the SGPC has decided to convene a special gathering of Sikh scholars and senior lawyers in Chandigarh to discuss the next steps in advocating for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The SGPC has been actively voicing concerns about human rights violations and injustice faced Sikh prisoners, and a recent delegation met with the Punjab governor to address the issue. To further strategize, a meeting of Sikh scholars and senior lawyers is scheduled for November 25 in Chandigarh, and the SGPC will announce their plans based on recommendations from Sikh organizations.

Furthermore, the SGPC has taken note of the lack of a concrete policy regarding the ongoing voter registration process for the upcoming SGPC general elections. Dhami emphasized that the Punjab government does not seem committed to registering voters, resulting in minimal registrations so far. He alleged that government interference has hindered the process.

It is essential to take immediate action against hate propaganda and ensure the safeguarding of Sikh rights and welfare. The SGPC is committed to combatting these challenges and will utilize all available avenues to counter false narratives and protect the interests of the Sikh community.

