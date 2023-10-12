SFU Ends Surveillance Contract on Striking Workers Following Outcry

Simon Fraser University (SFU) has terminated its contract with a risk management firm hired to conduct surveillance on striking teaching staff after facing backlash from the campus community. The Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU), which represents approximately 1,600 teaching staff at SFU, initiated job action in July, escalating to rolling picket lines at the Vancouver, Burnaby, and Surrey campuses in late September.

The union cited an “indefinite work stoppage” that began on September 28 after an extended period of bargaining without a collective agreement. During the strike, members of the union expressed concerns about being monitored private investigators. Various videos were shared on social media showing an individual appearing to record picketers with a cellphone. In one video, when asked about his actions, the man claimed to be checking the weather.

Simon Fraser University confirmed that it had contracted Lions Gate Risk Management Group, the same firm that monitored Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou during her extradition case, to observe the striking teachers. The university stated that the firm was hired in response to complaints from faculty, staff, students, contractors, and the TSSU about behavior at picket lines, including allegations of intimidation and illegal blockades.

Following community concerns, SFU announced that it had terminated its contract with Lions Gate Risk Management Group and would be reviewing its approach to ensuring safety on picket lines. In addition, both parties involved in the labor dispute have agreed to work with an independent mediator as they strive for a new collective agreement.

This development reflects the university’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised the campus community and engaging in constructive dialogue with the striking teaching staff. The outcome of these discussions and the renegotiation of the collective agreement will undoubtedly shape the future labor relations at SFU.

Definitions:

– Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU): A union representing teaching staff at Simon Fraser University.

– Lions Gate Risk Management Group: A risk management firm contracted SFU to conduct surveillance on striking teachers.

– Collective Agreement: A legally binding document that outlines the terms and conditions of employment for a particular group of workers.

