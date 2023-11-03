New Delhi Man Falls Victim to Sextortion Scam: Cybercriminals Extort Rs 12.8 Lakh

In a disturbing case of sextortion, a man in New Delhi was recently extorted of Rs 12.8 lakh cybercriminals. The victim was targeted through a WhatsApp video call where he unknowingly interacted with a woman who was undressed. Seizing the opportunity, the woman took a screenshot of the call, capturing the victim’s face.

Following the incident, the victim began receiving calls from various mobile numbers claiming to be from the Cyber Crime Delhi department. The callers threatened to publish the explicit screenshot online if the victim did not comply with their demands for money. When the victim initially refused, the accused intensified their threats sending an image of the woman they claimed to be dead and hanging.

In a state of fear and desperation, the elderly man transferred a staggering amount of Rs 12,80,000 to the bank account provided the extortionists. However, his ordeal did not end there. The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell swiftly took action and arrested two individuals connected to the crime. The culprits, identified as Barkhat Khan and Rizwan, both residents of Rajasthan, were found to be part of a larger syndicate involved in similar scams.

Sextortion scams like these have unfortunately become increasingly prevalent in recent times. Victims are manipulated and coerced into paying large sums of money to prevent the release of compromising and sensitive content. It is crucial for everyone to remain cautious and vigilant when engaging in online interactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is sextortion?

A: Sextortion is an act of blackmail where explicit content, such as intimate photos or videos, is used to extort money or favors from the victim.

Q: How can I protect myself from sextortion?

A: To protect yourself from sextortion, be cautious while engaging in online video chats or sharing explicit content. Avoid interacting with unfamiliar individuals or disclosing personal information.

Q: What should I do if I become a victim of sextortion?

A: If you fall victim to sextortion, it is essential to report the incident to the police immediately. Do not comply with the extortionists’ demands and seek help from law enforcement agencies to investigate and resolve the situation.