Louisville Metro Government Settles Lawsuit Over Police Officer’s Hacking and Sextortion

Louisville Metro Government has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a former police officer who hacked a local teacher’s private accounts and sexually extorted her. The settlement amount is $118,000, according to a settlement agreement obtained The Courier Journal.

The lawsuit was filed in June an unnamed woman against former Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer Bryan Wilson, as well as two past police chiefs and his former supervisor. The woman accused Wilson of stealing explicit images from her, extorting her for more images, and subjecting her to harassment that led her to contemplate suicide.

The settlement comes after Wilson pleaded guilty to federal charges related to hacking and sexually extorting multiple women, as well as participating in the ‘Slushygate’ scandal in which LMPD officers targeted pedestrians with drinks while filming their actions. Wilson is currently serving a 30-month sentence in federal prison.

Sara Collins, the attorney representing the woman, expressed her client’s satisfaction with the settlement. Collins stated that the woman’s primary motivation for the lawsuit was not financial but rather to seek justice and raise awareness about the crime of sextortion.

The settlement agreement was signed in September, and the case was dismissed in federal court last month. The woman’s attorney emphasized that settling the case saved her client from years of painful litigation.

Wilson, who had access to police data-combing software called Accurint, illegally obtained access to the woman’s private Snapchat account. He then used the stolen images to coerce the woman into sending more explicit content. Wilson also threatened to publicly share the images and videos if she did not comply with his demands.

The lawsuit alleged that the woman reached out to LMPD’s sex crimes unit numerous times but did not receive a response. It further claimed that the department has a culture of excusing and concealing sexual misconduct officers.

The settlement reflects the Louisville Metro Government’s acknowledgment of the harm caused to the woman and its commitment to address the issue. Moving forward, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to prioritize the investigation and prevention of cybercrimes, including sextortion, to protect individuals from such heinous acts.

