New Research Reveals Shocking Trend of Sexist Comments on TikTok Videos

A recent study presented at the British Psychological Society’s Cyberpsychology Section Conference has shed light on a disheartening trend on TikTok – sexist comments are more popular than non-sexist ones, and male users are more likely to make them than their female counterparts. The research analyzed four different challenge videos on the social media platform and found that, on average, sexist comments received 60% more likes compared to non-sexist comments.

Interestingly, the study revealed that women users on TikTok attracted more sexist comments than men, despite the fact that both genders made similar kinds of sexist remarks. This indicates that the platform is not immune to rampant sexism, and the psychological impact of such comments on users, especially women, cannot be overlooked.

The researchers examined 400 videos across various challenge hashtags, including #cakechallenge, #bottleflip, #thorshammer, and #chairchallenge. A total of 76,688 comments were analyzed, with approximately 13% of them categorized as sexist. The cake challenge, which revolves around the size of a person’s bottom, received the highest percentage of sexist comments at 28%.

The lead researcher, Genavee Brown, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Northumbria, expressed surprise at the fact that sexist comments garnered more likes than non-sexist ones. This contradicts the assumption that users might condemn sexism refraining from liking such comments. Brown also noted that the most common form of sexism observed was discredit, where women’s achievements were undermined due to their gender.

The study’s findings underscore the urgent need to address and combat the sexism prevalent on TikTok and other social media platforms. The psychological impact of these remarks on users, particularly women, can contribute to feelings of undeservedness and can have long-lasting effects on their self-esteem and well-being.

TikTok, being a prominent platform with millions of users worldwide, should take responsibility for creating a safer and more inclusive environment. It is crucial for the company to implement stronger moderation policies and educate users about the potential harm caused sexist comments.

