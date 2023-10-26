Unusual Encounter Raises Awareness about Small Business Initiative

A noteworthy encounter in Severn Township has captured the attention of locals and ignited a discussion about community outreach. A concerned resident recently took to social media to share their experience with two unfamiliar individuals who were making their way through the Hawk Ridge Crescent neighborhood. While this encounter initially raised eyebrows, further investigation has shed light on an unexpected twist.

The post on Chris Strong’s Facebook page described the couple as being a potential threat and suggested that they may have been “casing the house.” To support their claims, Strong even included photographs of the couple in question. However, it has now come to light that one of the individuals in the pictures is Luke Leatherdale, a respected Orillia City Councillor, who was simply accompanying his girlfriend on a unique business venture.

Leatherdale clarified the purpose of their visit, explaining that his partner runs a small business centered around reading books and novels to the elderly. Their unorthodox promotion strategy involves distributing handmade business cards to generate interest. Leatherdale stated that he often accompanies his girlfriend to ensure her safety while she engages with potential clients.

The misunderstanding arose when the couple left behind a hand-printed note that asked residents if they were interested in having someone read to them. While their intentions were pure and focused on building the business, this approach was understandably perceived as unfamiliar and perhaps even suspicious.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of open communication and understanding within a community. It highlights the need to foster relationships and engage in conversations that promote trust and transparency. Small business owners often resort to unconventional methods to reach their audience, and it is crucial that such initiatives are met with an open mind and a willingness to listen to one another.

