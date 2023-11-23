Combating Online Incitement: Jerusalem Police Make Arrests

Jerusalem Police took decisive action on Tuesday, apprehending a number of individuals for their involvement in incitement of terrorism and violence through social media platforms. These arrests demonstrate Israel’s commitment to curbing the dissemination of inflammatory content that fuels unrest in the region.

One suspect, a relative of a terrorist responsible for a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station on October 30, was detained after expressing support for the assailant on social media. The suspect’s posts glorified the act of violence, describing it as a “heroic stabbing attack.” This arrest not only highlights the ongoing danger of online incitement but also emphasizes the importance of addressing the issue within families and communities.

Additionally, a 10-year-old resident of A-Tur was taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in multiple break-ins at a school in north Jerusalem. This arrest serves as a reminder that young individuals can become entangled in criminal activities, underscoring the significance of early intervention and education.

Another breakthrough came with the arrest of two suspects from east Jerusalem, who were allegedly involved in a violent disturbance. These individuals were believed to have participated in a stone-throwing incident targeting security forces in the region a few weeks prior. By taking such actions seriously, law enforcement aims to deter any future acts of violence against security personnel and maintain order within the community.

The suspects are now undergoing rigorous interrogation as part of the investigation. The Jerusalem Police’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of its residents is evident through these arrests. By apprehending individuals responsible for incitement and violence, authorities are sending a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

FAQ:

1. What were the suspects arrested for?

– The suspects were arrested for incitement of terrorism and violence through social media, involvement in break-ins, and engagement in a violent disturbance.

2. Who did the relative of the terrorist support on social media?

– The relative expressed support for the terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station.

3. What age was the child who was taken into custody?

– The child who was arrested was 10 years old.

4. What was the motive behind the stone-throwing incident?

– The motive behind the stone-throwing incident was a violent disturbance targeting security forces in east Jerusalem.