Ohio School Districts Assure Safety Despite Email Threats

Several school districts in Northeast Ohio have received threatening emails claiming to be from a Russian terror group. The emails threatened to blow up schools as a consequence of the U.S.’s support for Ukraine. However, school officials have deemed the threats to be “not credible.”

Akron Public Schools, one of the districts involved, has notified all staff and parents about the threats while the FBI and local police investigate. North Olmsted City Schools, on the other hand, will be open the following day but with heightened security measures, including extra police presence and regular sweeps on school properties.

Twinsburg City Schools assured parents that police are aware of the threat and have thoroughly searched the buildings for any suspicious items. Similarly, Parma City Schools released a statement on their district’s Facebook page, referring to similar threats received other school districts across Texas, which were also deemed not credible law enforcement authorities.

Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Joelle Magyar addressed the Avon Lake community, explaining that a sweep of their buildings was conducted to ensure a safe start to the school day. The Ohio Homeland Security and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crisis Center assessed the emails as swatting and/or hoax emails, with no credible threat.

The FBI, while acknowledging the seriousness of hoax threats, has not received any information regarding a specific and credible threat at this time. Despite this, they are actively working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to gather and share any threat information that arises.

The safety and well-being of the students, staff, and community remain the top priority for all the school districts involved. They encourage parents and students to report any unusual or suspicious activity and emphasize the availability of counselors to provide support to anyone in need.